Women, youths benefitting significantly from govt contracts – Minister Indar

For the past three years, the government has been actively creating opportunities for citizens, with a special focus on women and youth to ensure inclusivity in the nation’s development.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar revealed that notable portions of contracts awarded were channelled to this demographic.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar interacts with some of the youths from East and West Ruimveldt

He made this comment last Friday at the contract signing for major community development projects in East and West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

“Out of the large projects that we awarded, 14 per cent of women got those contracts or they were somewhat employed through them. Now, from the local projects, which fall between $14 million and $100 million. We have awarded 22 per cent of those contracts to women as well,” Minister Indar reported.

For the smaller contracts, valued between $1 million to approximately $14 million, a notable 34 per cent were awarded to women, the minister disclosed.

According to him, about 62 per cent of the foreign-funded projects, went to youths between the ages of 18 to 35. For projects costing $14 million and upward, 40 per cent also went to youths.

Additionally, the government’s local projects, which range from $1 million to $14 million, 42 per cent of those contracts were awarded to youths.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy engages women of East and West Ruimveldt

Meanwhile, the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy encouraged other women and youths to actively participate in the government’s developmental agenda.

“The system works, we have expanded the pool of contractors in this country over the last three years and everyone has an equal opportunity. We want everyone to benefit from what we are creating because it is to better your lives,” Minister McCoy stressed.

He added that the aim is to ensure citizens have access to the programmes and policies being implemented by the government.

