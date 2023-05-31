Works on CID, TSU headquarters, police training school progressing

Construction of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Tactical Service Unit (TSU), reconstruction of the Special Constabulary Headquarters, and rehabilitation of the Police Training School are progressing smoothly.



This was revealed during an inspection conducted by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mae Toussaint Jr Thomas on Tuesday.



Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mae Toussaint Jr Thomas conducting project inspections on Tuesday



According to the ministry, the CID headquarters is at the foundation stage and is 30 per cent completed. It is being executed to the tune of over $198 million.



When completed, the three-storey building will house the crime chief and his deputy, a finance department, a cold case unit, a major crimes investigation unit, a trafficking in persons unit, a fraud section, a crime lab, an interpol section, a statistic unit, a cybercrime unit, forensic video analysis unit, firearms unit, criminal records office, and a narcotics branch.



In addition, the $296 million new TSU headquarters is approximately 25 per cent completed. The old structure was demolished, and works have commenced on the foundation. It will consist of admin offices, barrack rooms, lecture rooms, and a recreational area.



Meanwhile, works at the Special Constabulary headquarters are at the ground floor stage.



“The foundation has been cast and the contractor is currently working on erecting columns and the curb wall. This project is currently at a 25 per cent completion and over $146 million will be expended,” the home affairs ministry disclosed.



Rehabilitation works on the Guyana Police Force Training School at Eve Leary are 30 per cent complete and these include painting and electrical works, among other repairs.

Some $19 million is being expended to execute the project.



