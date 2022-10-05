Works on Number 58 Village farm to market road completed

Hundreds of farmers will benefit from a high-quality road as phased works on the $64 million farm to market road at Number 58 Village, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) are completed.

The project has created new land for agriculture cultivation, adding to the already completed Number 52 Village farm to market all-weather road.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

Combined, the two roads will open up 50,000 acres of prime farmlands, presenting major opportunities in the agriculture sector for farmers in the region. This will also allow farmers to cut cost in repairing their vehicles, allowing them to invest more into expanding their cultivation.

In addition, farmers will be able to earn more, while saving time transporting their produce to the markets.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill said the government is committed to ensuring the farm to market road is rehabilitated until it reaches Canje Creek.

Completed farm to market road at No.58 Village, Region Six

“I am very encouraged as the minister responsible, that despite the odds and all of the challenges, we were able to pursue these commitments of the farm to market access road at Number 58 Village. We have to continue it until we get all the way to Canje Creek. It will immediately begin to open new lands and give access to more farmers,” he explained.

The project was awarded to GuyAmerica Construction Company in October 2021. The 20 feet wide road started from Number 58 Village Public Road to Seaforth Canal, spanning some 6.4 kilometres.

Specifications of the project will see 50mm of asphaltic concrete with the installation of 200m of concrete drains at the residential area of the village. Geogrid and geocell fabric are being used throughout the base and sub-base to reinforce the road structure to increase its life span.

Additionally, some 200mm of crusher and 254m of laterite blend was laid throughout the length of the road.

Completed farm to market road at No.58 Village, Region Six

Minister Edghill expressed satisfaction for the extraordinary work executed by the contractor.

“The contractor has done a remarkable job and has kept within his time frame and cost and that is something that needs to be recognised and we will not become overjoyed but we will remain constant in ensuring that we deliver all of the promises and commitment made to the people of Guyana. And we will continue to pursue this road all the way down to Canje Creek.”

Meanwhile, the government is forging ahead with expansion in the agriculture sector, with the construction of several farm to market roads. A $175 million road on the right bank of the Mahaicony Creek in Region Five (Demerara-Mahaica) and another farm to market road worth some $150 million on the left bank of the Mahaica Creek, Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) are already on the cards.

The farm to market roads project is two-fold and is the fulfilment of a commitment by the PPP/ C Administration to Guyanese. The first is building transformative infrastructure and the second, ensuring there is continued investment in the country’s non-oil sector.

The government continues to invest heavily in agriculture since taking office in August 2020, as it aims to make Guyana the bread basket of the Caribbean. In addition, Guyana is leading the way in CARICOM as it relates to boosting agriculture with the goal of reducing CARICOM’s food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

