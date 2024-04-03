Works to upgrade well in Fort Island to be completed in two weeks – Min. Croal

– says immediate relief will be provided to 120 residents

About 120 residents, 33 households, of Fort Island, along the Essequibo River in Region Three will be provided with a reliable supply of potable water, as the hand-pump well will be upgraded with a photovoltaic system.

Like some other communities, residents there heavily rely on the river for water, a hand-pump well, and rainwater harvesting.

Minister Croal addressing residents of Fort Island on Wednesday

The scope of works for the current shallow well includes the installation of 2 inches submersible pump complete with well master, control switch, solar panels, lightning arrestor, level float, overhead storage and a short distribution system.

During a meeting in the community on Wednesday, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal said that immediate relief will be provided to the residents from this intervention.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, GWI’s Regional Manager for Region Three, Aggrey Anderson and other regional officials at the hand-pump well site

“We are therefore investing in converting that [hand-pump well] into a photovoltaic operating system…We will commence such work as early as next week…All works will be completed within two weeks,” the housing and water minister informed the residents.

Residents were also encouraged to assist with the installation of the distribution network as standpipes will be erected in the community.

In relation to future plans, Minister Croal disclosed that a construction of a new well will be constructed there.

Regional Chairmna, Inshan Ayube

Investments are being made in water treatment plants along the coastland from Charity to Crabwood Creek increasing treated water access.

Initiatives such as these align with the government’s goal of achieving 100 per cent potable water coverage in the hinterland regions by 2025.

Residents at the meeting in Fort Island

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman of Region Three, Inshan Ayube emphasised that interventions like these speak to the government’s commitment to develop all communities, regardless of geography.

Minister Croal and the team also conducted a site visit to the water supply system in the community. The minister was accompanied by Regional Chairman, Inshan Ayube, Overseer of Fort Island, Pretty Debedin, Region Three’s Regional Executive Officer (REO), Devanand Ramdatt and GWI’s Regional Manager for Region Three, Aggrey Anderson.

