World Kidney Day 2022 Message from the Minister of Health – Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony

Guyana joins the rest of the world in observing World Kidney Day on March 10 under the theme: “Kidney Health for All”. The International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF) have designated March 10 as World Kidney Day. The purpose of this day is to “raise awareness of the important role the kidney plays in our overall health and to reduce the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems.”

Chronic Renal Disease (CKD) is a Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) characterised by the gradual loss of kidney function; it can span from months to years before any symptom manifests itself. It is estimated that 1 in 10 people worldwide has CKD. According to the Pan American Health Organisation / World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO), NCDs account for most deaths and disabilities in the Americas. In 2018, the WHO statistics showed that 147 died from kidney diseases or 2.47% of total deaths in Guyana. Chronic Renal Disease affects an estimated 15 percent of the Guyanese population due to complications of Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, etc.

The kidneys are two bean-shaped organs. There are millions of tiny structures called nephrons within each kidney that filter blood in one’s body to remove impurities. Suppose the kidney is unable to perform this task. In that case, it causes a buildup of waste products which is detrimental to one’s health. Kidney function can be lost rapidly (acute kidney injury) or over months or years (chronic kidney disease). Dialysis is typically needed when approximately 90 percent or more of kidney function is lost. There is no cure for CKD; early in the course of kidney disease, other treatments are used to help preserve kidney function and delay the need for replacement therapy.

Dialysis is a treatment for severe kidney failure. Dialysis takes over a portion of the function of the failing kidneys to remove the fluid and waste. While dialysis is beneficial, it is pretty expensive for patients to afford care. Knowing this, the Government of Guyana has set aside adequate resources to provide each dialysis patient with GY$600,000 per annum.

In addition, the Ministry of Health has commissioned the Pan American Health Organisation to assess all dialysis centres and make recommendations on improving the quality of care. The Ministry of Health works with various partners to ensure that unserved areas can get dialysis access.

The recently passed Human Organ and Tissue Transplant Act 2022 brings new hope for many patients. It will now pave the way for establishing the Human Organ and Tissue Transplant Agency, the National Donor and Patient registries, which would create an enabling framework to assist more persons with CKD who meet the eligibility criteria for transplant.

The Government of Guyana remains committed to preventing and controlling non-communicable diseases. We are committed to reducing the high incidence and deaths caused by these diseases through our policies and services. As Minister of Health, I urge you to maintain a healthy lifestyle and visit your health care providers for regular checkups.