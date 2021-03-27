Years later, Mon Repos, Good Hope roads to be rehabilitated

– residents laud initiative

The living standards in Good Hope and Mon Repos are set to be enhanced as the Government moves to upgrade many dilapidated roadways in the East Coast Demerara communities.

This development followed Saturday’s inspection of the thoroughfares by the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Hon. Deodat Indar alongside his technical staff.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar inspects one of the dilapidated roads in Mon Repos alongside resident

Eighty-four-year-old resident, Mr. Badrudeen Shaw said the roadworks at Good Hope are long overdue after empty promises would have been made by previous officials.

Mr. Shaw said his community welcomes the upgrades and it will maintain the impending works.

For Ms. Sukdai Seepersaud, a pensioner of Good Hope stated, “our road in this area is like 10 to 15 years like that and getting worse.”

Citizen, Ms. Sukdai Seepersaud

Citizen, Mr. Badrudeen Shaw

The resident commended Minister Indar for prioritising the roads in her neighbourhood, adding that she has renewed hope in seeing the transformation of Good Hope.

Speaking on the works to be done, Minister Indar told residents, “the roads are earthen roads here and they have a lot of pools in the road. It’s in a bad state…We are going to also do some sectional repairs to the main road coming in.”

The high-priority streets to be done are in Good Hope, Phase Two and 11th Street that borders Phase One and Two.

Minister Indar also stated streetlights will be installed along the main access road of the community.

Over in Mon Repos, residents commended road upgrades to be executed in Block Eight.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar inspects one of the dilapidated roads in Mon Repos alongside residents

Mr. Haridat Tilku who has been living in the area since 2004 said it is disappointing the roads were not given attention under the former Government.

“The majority of people here in the new scheme voted for a change and they would like to see a change… because the previous administration didn’t do anything- didn’t do anything for us,” the resident related.

Meanwhile, Ms. Geetangalie Lachan explained, “going out to work, I get a hard time when rain is falling- a lot of holes and water and stuff. So, I would like the road to makeup.”

Ms. Lachan contended that the roadworks will ease travel woes and be particularly helpful for senior citizens to traverse.

Citizen, Mr. Haridat Tilku

Citizen, Ms. Geetangalie Lachan

At Block Eight, Minister Indar said he will send a team of technical personnel to assess the scope of work to be done.

“We have to actually come and do the costings for these roads and see what we can do…maybe grading it for just to move out the holes and do the shaping of the shoulders, just to make sure there is smooth traffic going to and fro, but this entire scheme is badly in need of infrastructural works.”

A private car traversing one of the dilapidated roads in Mon Repos

Similar upgrades are also slated for Martyrsville, Mon Repos.

Under the 2021 budget, $25.6 billion is allotted to rehabilitate and construct roads and bridges, while $9 billion is set aside to advance the miscellaneous roads programme within the Ministry of Public Works.