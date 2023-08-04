Young Influencers Programme is empowering the nation’s youths – Min. Persaud

The Young Influencers Programme has been empowering the nation’s youths, by providing them with a platform to promote positive change especially among peers.

Among the myriad of projects undertaken by the Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led government since taking office three years ago, the initiative has emerged as a beacon of hope for young individuals countrywide.

Young Influencers

In a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud disclosed that the programme, “is developing young people to be in this mode where they are solution-oriented, where they can identify challenges, and where they are trained and nurtured in such a way that they have a vision for young people in the future.”

She reiterated that young influencers have been given opportunities to speak at prestigious events of the United Nations and have also participated in conferences hosted by the European Union.

This exposure has allowed them to present Guyana’s programmes, particularly those related to young people, on both national and international stages, showcasing the nation’s commitment to empowering its youth.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud and the second batch of Young Influencers

“And of course, there are always local opportunities and a number of our Young Influencers would’ve participated in the debates, youth parliament, and in addition to those public speaking, advocacy opportunities,” she highlighted.

The young influencers also worked hand in hand with the ministry to conceptualise major campaigns focused on social issues facing young people, including the anti-bullying campaign and body shaming campaign.

Integral to their training is the understanding of different government departments, and the Young Influencers have worked closely with various branches of the ministry.

For example, they have collaborated with the Family Enhancement Unit to support at-risk youths, engaged with the Child Care and Protection Agency to organise programmes for children in homes, and visited schools to share the knowledge gained through the ministry.

Meanwhile, Minister Persaud expressed that as the Young Influencers Programme continues to evolve, it will undoubtedly contribute to the development of a generation of visionary leaders, who are not afraid to dream big and work towards a brighter future for Guyana.

