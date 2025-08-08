Young professional homes at Silica City 90% completed

Progress on the young professional flat housing units at Silica City, located along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, is advancing rapidly, with 110 homes nearing completion.

The homes contain three bedrooms with built-in closets, a spacious kitchen, dining area, and a laundry room.

One of the Young Professional homes

There are four categories of homes constructed, and the prices range between $27 million and $35 million.

Infrastructural works, such as roadways, are also being built

Additionally, key infrastructural works are also being done simultaneously.

These include: roads, drainage, and electrical networks.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal who revealed that the units are almost completed and will soon be available for the new owners to move in.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

“We have over 100 houses that are in various stages. Most are on the verge of completion, and we have already done allocation,” the minister said.

He added, “It is an ongoing exercise. So, what you are seeing there is close to the finished product. And that’s just our first phase.”

Minister Croal explained that young professionals needed to meet certain criteria to qualify for these homes, just as it is with land allocations.

“I must make it clear, persons would have had to be able to satisfy the requirements, like our housing programme for anywhere else in the country. So, there’s no special package that has been offered,” he explained.

He added that a person would “have to be able to come into the system as an applicant, then we send that for prequalification with the banks.”

An inside view of the Young Professional Home

Meanwhile, the first phase of the project is expected to see the construction of a total of 400 “Young Professional” homes.

Silica City, the brain-child of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, will include recreational parks, community centres, an electricity grid, buildings, and multi-speciality healthcare, an environment that enhances well-being, productivity, and happiness.

It will serve as a fertile ground for cultivating opportunities for the fostering of companies and industries that produce innovative products, paving the way for an inclusive, urban economy and efficient urban living.

This is the government’s way of making homeownership accessible and easy for most Guyanese who qualify. So far, the government has kept its 2020 manifesto promise of making 50,000 house lots available.