Guyana Ambassador to Qatar Accredited

October 21, 2021

His Excellency Safraaz Ahmad Shadood, Guyana’s Ambassador to Qatar yesterday presented his Letter of Credence to His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar.

Ambassador Shadood is a career diplomat, with over twelve years in the foreign service and most recently served as Chargé d’affaires at the Embassy of Guyana in Kuwait.

The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar wished Ambassador Shadood success in performing his duties and assured the Government of Qatar’s support towards the advancement of bilateral relations and cooperation with the Government of Guyana.

