$1.39B injected to upgrade roads in Wakenaam

The government has advanced its road improvement initiative by awarding contracts to small contractors for infrastructure upgrades countrywide.

On the island of Wakenaam, the Ministry of Public Works has awarded contracts, totalling $1.39 billion to 48 small contractors.

These contracts will cover the upgrading of 9.138 kilometres of roads to rigid concrete pavement.

During a contract signing ceremony at the San Souci Secondary School, several contractors expressed their gratitude for the opportunity.

Eusi Evelyn, one of the contractors, praised the government for fulfilling its commitment to small businesses.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill delivering remarks at the San Souci Secondary School in Wakenaam Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar delivering remarks at the San Souci Secondary School in Wakenaam Small contractors gathered at the San Souci Secondary School in Wakenaam Small contractors signing contracts at the San Souci Secondary School in Wakenaam Small contractor, Satnarine Singh Small contractor, Eusi Evelyn Small contractor, Alim Abjal Small contractors signing contracts at the San Souci Secondary School in Wakenaam

He said, “This is excellent, I am aware that the government has a plan based upon the Small Business Act that 20 per cent of government contracts should go to small businesses and this here is evidence of what the government said they will do.”

Another contractor, Satnarine Singh, highlighted the significance of the initiative. He noted that it not only offers small contractors the opportunity to earn but also allows them to contribute to the country’s development.

“The big contractors get a lot of the work, so this is an opportunity for everyone to get an equal share,” she stated.

Similarly, Alim Abjal commended the government, adding, “We never had this before, and I must thank the government and the minister.”

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill emphasised the broad scope of development under the PPP/C government’s ‘One Guyana’ initiative.

He remarked, “The One Guyana that we are talking about is when you wake up and you look through your window or you go to Essequibo and you go to Region One or Nine you will be able to say the same wow because development is taking place every part of Guyana.”

The roads will be completed in full, with some sections done in phases to maintain access for residents and commuters.

Contractors must adhere to strict standards, including road strength testing to achieve a minimum of 4,500 PSI for concrete durability.

Failure to meet these standards could result in contract termination without compensation.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar urged the residents to work together to ensure the economic benefits stay within Wakenaam.

“This island is like family—everyone knows everyone. So please work closely together and help one another…The economic [benefits need] to stay on the island. People got to see and feel it too” he said.

Transparency will be a priority as contractors and engineers engage withlocal communities to play a role in monitoring the progress of the work.

Also in attendance were Permanent Secretary Vladim Persaud, senior engineers, the ministry’s procurement team, and regional officials.

