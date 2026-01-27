$1.558 trillion Budget 2026 presented, marks 307% increase in spending since 2021

Guyana’s $1.558 trillion Budget 2026 was presented in the National Assembly on Monday, representing a 307 per cent increase over the $383.1 billion budget in 2021, as the Government advances its people-centred development agenda under the theme “Putting the People First.”

The presentation of the country’s largest budget comes against the backdrop of strong economic performance, with the economy expanding by 19.3 per cent overall in 2025, while the non-oil economy grew by 14.3 per cent, reflecting broad-based growth across all sectors.

Minister Ashni Singh delivering Budget 2026 presentation

Presenting the budget, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, said Budget 2026 is designed to translate sustained economic expansion into tangible investments that improve livelihoods, strengthen communities and modernise national infrastructure.

Agriculture, housing and human development

To strengthen food security and rural livelihoods, $113.2 billion has been budgeted to further develop of the agriculture sector, supporting farmers, agro-processing and value-added production.

Housing remains a major priority, with $159.1 billion allocated to advance the government’s housing drive, including new and existing housing schemes, infrastructure works and expanded access to home ownership across all regions.

In education, $183.6 billion has been set aside to support continued investments in school infrastructure, teacher development, learning resources and skills training aligned with the needs of a growing economy.

Healthcare and social protection

The healthcare sector will receive $161.1 billion in 2026 to propel Guyana’s health system into a new era of modernisation and technological advancement, expanding access to quality care, specialised services and modern facilities nationwide.

“Public investments in health, education, and housing are not expenses; they are the foundations of a more prosperous, secure society,” Minister Singh said.

Meanwhile, $78.3 billion has been allocated to support targeted interventions in social services, benefiting children, women, senior citizens and vulnerable groups, while $7.5 billion will continue to support the development of Amerindian communities.

“When we lift the most vulnerable, we lift the economy; social protection is both justice and smart policy,” said the finance minister.

Infrastructure, energy and transport

Infrastructure development continues at scale, with $196.1 billion allocated for the expansion and rehabilitation of the roads and bridges, improving connectivity, reducing travel time and supporting economic activity.

The government’s energy transformation is key to national development, with $119.4 billion set aside to lower electricity costs, enhance reliability, and promote industrial growth.

In the transport sector, $11.2 billion has been budgeted to enhance river transport, increasing mobility for hinterland and riverain communities, while $3.2 billion is allocated to advance works on the new 150,000-square-foot arrival terminal building at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Tourism, culture and sports

As part of efforts to diversify the economy, $2.2 billion has been budgeted to complete construction of the Hospitality and Tourism Institute, which is expected to train more than 700 persons to meet the needs of the expanding tourism sector.

Complementing this, the government has allocated $3.7 billion for the Orange Economy, supporting culture, heritage and creative industries, including flagship projects such as the Palmyra Cultural Market and the National Art Gallery and Museum.

Sports development also remains a priority, with $6 billion allocated to continue investments in sporting infrastructure, athlete development and community-based programmes.

Water and community services

To improve access to safe and reliable water, $21.6 billion has been allocated to advance improvements across the water sector, supporting upgrades to treatment plants, distribution networks and hinterland systems.

Dr Singh emphasised that Budget 2026 reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive growth, ensuring that the benefits of economic expansion reach every region and every household.

“True transformation is not measured by projects alone but by the opportunities created for every family to thrive,” the minister emphasised.