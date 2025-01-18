$1.9 billion budgeted for court infrastructure

A further $1.9 billion has been set aside in the 2025 budget for the expansion and upgrading of physical infrastructure of Guyana’s court system.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh has explained that a number of courts were rehabilitated between 2021 and 2023, including at Bartica (Region Seven), Kwakwani (Region Ten), Wales (Region Three) and the Berbice and Georgetown High Courts.

He was at the time presenting the massive $1.138 fiscal plan to the National Assembly on Friday.

Dr Singh reminded that the government recognises the importance of improving access to justice and has consistently invested in infrastructure, technological capabilities, and capacity building to this effect.

Courts at Anna Regina, Region Two, Friendship and Timehri (Region Four) and Mabaruma (Region One) are expected to be completed this year. Works are also expected to commence on the La Parfaite Harmonie and Providence Magistrates Courts.

Last year, the Court of Appeal was extended and new courts were completed at Port Kaituma and Mahaicony.

The government has also embarked on a countrywide digitisation project for the court system, ensuring that these courts are equipped with video conferencing and digital recording systems to facilitate remote participation.

Over the last four years, 33 courtrooms were equipped with digital court recording systems.

Last year, the government launched and implemented in the Court of Appeal ad at all the High Court locations an electronic litigation (E-litigation) system that allows the filing of appeals and management of cases electronically.

Further, the Diamond/Grove Magistrates was the first to implement the Court Case Management System (CCMS) which uses shared, open-source technology to allow for swift handling of court cases.

“These initiatives will help to more efficiently manage the recording, scheduling, tracking, and disposition of cases, in the court system,” Dr Singh asserted.

