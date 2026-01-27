$10.7B budgeted to bring 300MW gas-to-energy online by year end

With an injection of $10.7 billion, the government is determined to bring Phase One of the 300-megawatt (MW) gas-to-energy (GTE) power plant in Wales on the West Bank of Demerara online by the end of this year.

The result is that thousands of Guyanese households will begin to access cleaner and affordable power – a key commitment made to citizens by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, during his budget presentation in Guyana’s National Assembly

During his budget presentation to Guyana’s National Assembly Monday evening, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, said the power plant, control centre, Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) plant, and transmission lines are all part of the GTE.

These are scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

Recognising the economy’s rapid growth, the government has begun work on phase two, with an additional 300MW expected. Minister Singh proposed that bids from five prequalified firms are expected by the first quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, a third state-of-the-art power plant is being planned for Palmyra in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) as part of a massive Berbice Industrial Development Initiative.

The government is allocating $119.4 billion in its 2026 budget to improve Guyana’s energy sector.

Upgrades to transmission and distribution networks

A massive $66.2 billion has been set aside in the 2026 budget to facilitate the upgrade of Guyana Power and Light’s (GPL) transmission and distribution (T&D) network.

These upgrades, according to Dr Singh, will facilitate power transfer from the GTE site in Wales to Garden of Eden, Goedverwagting, Sophia, and across the Berbice River in Number 53 Village.

Renewable electricity

This year, the government has budgeted $6 billion to implement renewable energy projects.

They include the completion of the installation of 10 solar mini-grids, which are expected to provide relief to over 6,200 households in hinterland and riverain communities.

According to Minister Singh, the distribution networks in Mabaruma, Matthew’s Ridge and Port Kaituma in Region One will continue to be upgraded, benefitting over 2,600 households and businesses.

Construction of a 15 MW solar farm in Linden will continue and be completed by 2027.

Minister Singh informed the National Assembly that the government remains committed to resuscitating the Amaila Falls Hydropower project with a minimum capacity of 165MW. Bids from interested firms are scheduled to close on February 17, 2025.