100 households to benefit from $15M well in Arakaka, Region One

More than 100 households of Arakaka, Region One are set to benefit from improved access to potable water, with the drilling of a $15 million well there.

To facilitate the water system improvement project in the community, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has invited bidders to execute the project.

A well being drilled in a hinterland region

Bids must be deposited into the Tender Box at GWI Shelterbelt, Vlissengen Road and Church Street, Bel Air Park, Georgetown no later than Friday, June 30, 2023, at 11 am.

Some 17 wells are expected to be completed as part of the government’s target for Region One in 2023, and $250 million is earmarked to carry out the construction works.

Additionally, bids are also invited to drill a $15 million well at Karawab, Region Two for residents to receive first-time access to potable water.

The government is making significant investments to guarantee that by 2025, hinterland and riverine communities have access to potable water.

This year, hinterland communities in Regions One, Two, Seven, Eight, and Nine will receive an additional $1.4 billion in funding to improve access to clean, safe water.

The 2023 National Budget included $17.7 billion for the expansion of water systems.

