$100 million for road rehabilitation in Santa Rosa -Minister Dharamlall

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall has said $100 million has been allocated for the rehabilitation of several community roads in Santa Rosa, Moruca sub-district for this year.

The rehabilitation will complement the existing infrastructural works (phase one) of an $83.9 million 500-metre-long concrete road, beginning at the Santa Rosa bridge in Kumaka, and extending to the Santa Rosa community ground. Mohamed Ramzanalli was awarded the contract in December 2020.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall addressing officials at the Moruca Sub-Regional Administration Office

The Minister made the disclosure to officials at the Moruca Sub-Regional Administration Office, during his four-day outreach to the Region at the weekend.

“We will be spending $100 million in addition to this concrete road we intend to build from here (Kumaka) to Kwebanna. So, this year we will be spending about $100 million to do community roads within Santa Rosa.

I know for a long time that driving from the airstrip going towards Waramuri- that road has always been sometimes good and bad and even difficult. So, we will be spending about $100million to do some works along that road as well within Santa Rosa itself,” he said.

Consequently, Minister Dharamlall said the Regional Administration will consult with residents to identify the roads in need of immediate attention.

Roads in Manawarin, Arawnsa, Waramuri and satellite communities within the Santa Rosa Village have been identified for the rehabilitation.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall along with his regional team inspecting the concrete road in Santa Rosa

The Minister said while the Government has only been in office for nine months, it has been able to accomplish many things and will continue to do so to improve the lives of all Guyanese.

Almost $350 million was budgeted for road rehabilitation and construction in Region One, in the 2020 National Emergency Budget.

From this allocation, International Import and Supplies was awarded a $14 million contract to complete the maintenance of internal road works at Baramita, while the second phase of rehabilitation works at Barbina Swamp Road will be done at the cost of $39.6 million. Another $75.3 million has also been earmarked for the rehabilitation of the Compound Road (phase four) at Mabaruma, by KP Thomas and Sons. International Import and Supplies also won a $13.5 million contract to maintain internal laterite roads there.