100 residents from Perth, No. 12 Village accessing potable water

The water distribution networks in Perth and Number 12 Village in Region Five have been extended, ensuring approximately 100 more persons have continuous service.

This was a commitment that was made to the residents during an outreach last year by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues.

Minister Rodrigues speaking to residents from No. 12 Village

On Tuesday, Minister Rodrigues visited both communities to inspect the completed works which were undertaken by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

At Perth, Minister Rodrigues assured residents that the major leak in the pipeline along the access road and the increased cost for their water bills will be resolved.

Residents from both communities expressed satisfaction with the level of work which was completed.

With a focus on increasing treated water coverage, several water treatment plants are currently being constructed and upgraded in Region Five at De Hoop, Strath Campbell, and Cotton Tree, among other communities.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues interacting with a resident at Perth, Region Five

“When all of this work is completed on the new water treatment plants, the upgrades to existing plants and the extension to the distribution mains, we will be able to reach our target of 100 per cent treated water coverage in Region Five,” Minister Rodrigues underscored.

Residents from Cotton Tree and surrounding areas were also enlightened about the government’s developmental agenda in the various sectors, aimed at improving their lives.

Regional Manager for the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Heralall Darsan along with the ministry’s technical officers and Member of Parliament, Faizal Jaffarally were also present.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues interacting with a resident at Perth, Region Five A resident from Perth raising a concern to Minister Rodrigues Minister Rodrigues, Member of Parliament, Faizal Jaffarally and technical officers form the ministry and GWI examining the leak in the pipeline in Perth

