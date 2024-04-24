1,000 families receive house lots at Enterprise, Non Pareil

Less than two weeks after 1,500 residents received their house lots in Region Three, another 1,000 families have become proud landowners at Phase II of the Enterprise and Non Pareil Housing Schemes along the East Coast of Demerara in Region Four.

The two housing schemes altogether cater to around 3,000 lots. Both feature essential amenities such as nursery, primary and secondary schools, recreational spaces, a magistrate’s court, and areas designated for small businesses.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

The beneficiaries received their house lots at the Ministry of Housing and Water- Central Housing and Planning Authority’s (CHPA) ‘dream realised’ land distribution exercise, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) at Liliendaal, on Wednesday.

One of the beneficiaries, Samantha Bourne, who had waited for 24 years, expressed her excitement at becoming a first-time landowner.

Landowner, Samantha Bourne

Hailing from North Ruimveldt in Georgetown, Bourne shared her enthusiasm, stating, “I am excited to own my own property. It is my first time doing this. My next step is to build my own home.”

Seventy-One-year-old Doreen Benjamin also expressed gratitude to the government.

“It is very good now that I have my house lot, I am very thankful,” Benjamin noted.

Landowner, Doreen Benjamin selects her lot number

Another landowner who applied in 2011, Fiona Greaves, emphasised that she is the second sibling out of eight to obtain a house lot and she is grateful for the kind gesture although it took some time.

In his remarks, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, disclosed that approximately $18.2 billion will be spent on infrastructural developments this year in the various phases, in areas including Good Hope Blocks E and F, La Bonne Intention, Lusignan, Two Friends, Enterprise, and Non Pareil.

Landowner, Fiona Greaves

More than 25 acres of land are being prepared to provide 7,528 additional residential lots in these areas.

“The cost that you are paying for your lands today is heavily subsidised. And you as I mentioned, where you are being allocated will be considered prime location,” Minister Croal noted.

Infrastructural developments like those on the East Bank are also occurring along the East Coast corridor, providing enhanced road access to these new housing areas.

An allottee selects her lot number

Construction has also commenced on over 2,307 houses in Region Four, which are at various stages of completion.

Despite the distribution of 1,000 lots, Minister Croal spoke of a backlog of over 40,000 applications, with over 19,405 lots already allocated in Region Four, since the government assumed office in 2020, representing 63 per cent of the total allocation.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, emphasised the government’s commitment to clearing housing application backlogs up to 2019 by developing new and expanding pre-existing housing areas.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues

“We have been very committed to that effort. We have been imploring people to have patience with us and not to feel the need to engage in any illegal activities or corrupt practices to get your house lots…We are working to address every single application in our system,” she told the gathering.

Over 1,000 homes have been completed from 2020 to 2023 and over 32,000 lots distributed nationwide to date.

A section of the ‘dream realised’ housing drive at Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Wednesday

The government’s overall aim is to deliver 50,000 house lots within its first term in office.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bishram Kuppen, and CHPA’s Chief Executive Officer, Sherwyn Greaves were also present at the event.

