$100B education budget approved by Committee of Supply

Following extensive review and scrutiny, the Committee of Supply has approved the Ministry of Education’s budgetary allocation of $100 billion.

This substantial investment will fund the ministry’s efforts to improve matriculation rates, transform education delivery methods and construct critical infrastructure.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand in the Committee of Supply on Friday

On Friday, the Minister of Education Priya Manickchand defended this allocation against a litany of objections and questioning from the opposition.

She emphasised the necessity of the increased funding and assured the house that each dollar will be spent towards revolutionising the education system, cultivating a vibrant ecosystem of learning from early childhood through university

Infrastructure Development

A staggering $36.2 billion was proposed for the expansion of school infrastructure. This allocation will support the construction of 23 nursery schools, 16 primary schools, and 26 secondary schools.

New nursery schools are planned for communities in Baitoon, Kako, La Bagatelle, Mibicuri, and Rockstone. Primary schools will be built in areas including Augsbury, Charity, Red Creek, and 58 Miles.

Several communities, including Aurora, Kwakwani, Matthew’s Ridge, Monkey Mountain, St. Ignatius, and Waramadong, will see the construction of new secondary schools and dormitories.

Educational Programmes

To address the severe decline in Mathematics at the Caribbean Secondary Examinations Certificate (CSEC) exams, the ministry has bumped up funding for their multi-pronged approach to boost math proficiency.

Rather than idly waiting for regional solutions from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), the Ministry of Education has embarked on a mission to provide every fourth and fifth form student with scientific calculators, geometry sets, textbooks, and specially organised practice materials.

Minister Manickchand stressed that the government’s goal is not simply to raise matriculation rates for political gain but to empower children with the knowledge and skills required to reach their fullest potential.

“For us every child deserves to pass mathematics. That is why we have the mathematics intervention programme where we are looking at each and every child across this country. We are not going to haggle over whether it was a 46 or 44 or 43 [percent pass rate], because we want 100 per cent and we’re going to work until we get 100 percent. We know that that will not be overnight but we are going to work until we get it,” the minister said.

Continuing along the lines of innovative education measures, sums have been allocated to include the development of a new digital school platform.

As the brain child of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, this platform will bridge geographical barriers and ensure equitable access to educational resources by providing free access to lessons for all students in every level nationwide.

Students in communities from the very top of the map down to the bottom will be beneficiaries of the government’s inclusive approach to education enhancement and technological integration.

Delving into the programme’s potential, the minister said, “we are very keen on two things: getting expert work and having the content aligned to our local and international curricula because it is very important that we don’t fail to teach things that will be tested.”

All of these programmes are geared at ensuring that 40% of students in secondary schools can achieve a Grade 1 -3 in at least five CSEC subjects.

The ministry will also soon launch their nationwide literacy programme to make certain each child is literate by Grade Four.

Aside from educational programmes, the ministry is also committed to creating a comfortable learning environment for students, particularly in the hinterland.

All students attending dormitory schools will receive daily nutritious meals through the national school feeding programme.

Other initiatives will be undertaken to train teachers on how to create inclusive learning environments for children with varying academic needs.

Cash Grants

The government’s forward-thinking approach for the education sector extends beyond providing learning utensils and also incorporates financial assistance for students and teachers.

Approximately $11 billion will be injected directly into the pockets of parents through the distribution of a $50,000 “Because We Care” cash grant and $5,000 uniform voucher.

With the expansion of the educational infrastructure and the $10,000 increase of this grant, the ministry has made the necessary financial considerations so every child can receive their grant in a timely manner.

Students are not the only members of the educational system that will receive financial assistance for teacher support is also a paramount priority.

Measures are in place to facilitate the distribution of teacher resource grants to allow schools to purchase essential teaching equipment like aids, chalk and other classroom necessities.

Coastal schools will receive $4,500 per student, while hinterland schools will receive $5,500 per student, recognising the higher costs in those areas.

University of Guyana

Beyond increasing financial support for nursery, primary and secondary education, the ministry has earmarked a tremendous financial boost for the University of Guyana, with an allocation of $13.2 billion.

Because of this allocation, students of the university will no longer be required to pay any tuition or facilities fees.

Coined the “best the support the university has ever received”, this money will further strengthen the institution’s operating capabilities, building on their recently achieved universal accreditation.

University of Guyana staff will also receive an 8 per cent increase in salary this year.

