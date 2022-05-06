$100M being spent to upgrade 43 health centers/posts in Region One

The government is making headway in its commitment to ensure citizens are provided with an improved level of healthcare across the country. For instance, in Region One, 43 health facilities have been selected for upgrade that will cost government $100 million.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, M.P.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, M.P. during Friday’s COVID-19 update said the facilities were selected following an assessment conducted on the 51 healthcare buildings in the Barima/Waini region.

“This year having consulted with the region we recognised that many of these facilities require some minor upgrading.

So, things like a place for people to wait safely, to have washrooms and so while they wait, we have set aside $100 million to do these types of upgrades to the health centers. This project has started and we expect that it would be completed in the next three months’ time.”

Among the facilities for upgrade are Arukamai and Hosororo health posts and the Arakaka, Waramuri and Kwebanna health centers.

