$100M to construct day and night care centres

Senior Finance Minister, Dr Ashni Singh on Monday announced that some $100 million will be allocated for the construction of day and night care centres to further support parents in the work force.

The centres aim to create a safe place for the nation’s children, and avenues for women to be gainfully employed. The initiative will also ensure access to trusted facilities for children.

Senior Finance Minister, Dr Ashni Singh said the empowerment of women and girls is “in keeping with government’s promise of empowering citizens… to participate fully in the development of the country”.

The centres being constructed are part of the Human Services and Social Security Ministry’s Day and Night Care Programme being rolled out through the collaborative efforts of the Women Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) training programme, and the Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA).

In 2022, 444 essential workers received $15,000 per month for three months for childcare services. While 60 day-care facilities across the country benefitted from a $50,000 one-off grant for the improvement of their facilities.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

