$104M in contracts inked for drainage works in Region Two

Sixty-three small contractors signed their contractual agreement on Monday to improve the drainage and irrigation infrastructure in Region Two.

A total of $104 million is being invested to complete the task, with 21 of these small contractors being women.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill delivering remarks at the contract signing in Region Two

At the contract signing ceremony, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, highlighted the development and level of work that is expected, reaffirming the government’s commitment to empowering citizens.

“The enemy of a road is water whether it is a concrete road or an asphaltic concrete road. We have been focusing on the drainage aspect…We address drainage in all the municipalities,” Minister Edghill said.

He revealed that contractors will receive 50 per cent of their payment upon signing, with individual lots ranging from $1 million to over $2 million.

Contract signing for drainage and irrigation work in Region Two

The projects can take up to one week to complete depending on how the work is approached and managed.

Minister Edghill also explained the government’s strategy for urban development, prioritising drainage improvements alongside road maintenance.

Contractors at the contract signing in Region Two

Meanwhile, these collaborative efforts among regional stakeholders aim to strengthen the region’s infrastructure while supporting small contractors and promoting gender inclusivity in the construction sector.

These works also add to the major drainage and irrigation enhancement initiatives being undertaken across the country.

