$10B allocated to expand the part-time jobs programme

The PPP/C Government’s part-time jobs programme, which was launched in 2022, has been a significant help to many households.

This year, the programme will be expanded with an additional $10 billion allocated.

Persons attending the launch of the part-time jobs programme at the Diamond Secondary School

The intervention is part of a slew of measures outlined in this year’s $781.9 billion fiscal package, presented by Minister Singh in the National Assembly Monday evening.

The well-crafted employment initiative allows one person per household to work in public offices for 10 days per month and earns $40,000.

Since its commencement, over 11,000 individuals have been employed in several regions.

About 2,000 residents already gained employment through the massive recruitment drive in Regions Two and Three respectively.

The government also provided 4,000 residents of Region Six with part-time jobs and more than 1,000 persons in Region 10.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo spearheaded the launch ceremony in each of the regions, with the latest beneficiaries being some 2,000 persons along the east bank and east coast corridors.

Before COVID-19, approximately 30, 000 jobs were lost under the previous APNU+AFC Government, with the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating the situation.

Persons attending the launch of the part-time jobs programme in New Amsterdam, Region Six

The administration is aggressively pushing to provide 50,000 jobs over five years, as promised in its manifesto.

Importantly, it has invested a significant number of resources to strategically enhance the lives of citizens, since taking office in August 2020.

Minister Singh said the programme has injected some $2.3 billion into households, providing much-needed financial relief during these challenging times.

Additionally, the government is encouraging beneficiaries of the programme to upskill themselves, so they can eventually take up full-time employment, as the labour market is confronted with a shortage of skills in certain areas.

