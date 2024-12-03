$10M in projects commissioned at Region Nine

Residents of Parikwarunau, South Central Rupununi in Region Nine are seeing their livelihoods transformed with the commissioning of $10 million in community projects on Monday.

The initiatives include a $4 million 15-seater bus and enhancements to the village’s 500-square-metre ground, costing $6 million. These upgrades feature a fence, floodlights, and pavilions.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, Permanent Secretary, Ryan Toolsiram, Regional Chairman, Brian Allicock and Toshao of Parikwarunau, Cyril Anthony at the commissioning ceremony

The bus is set to reduce walking distances for residents, while the improved community ground will nurture football and cricket skills among the village’s youth.

These projects are funded under the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), which provides financial support to all indigenous villages in Guyana.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai while commissioning the projects said the government is committed to ensuring hinterland communities benefit from revenues being generated from the nation’s resources.

“Our government is serious about development regarding the Amerindian villages and their satellites. We work with 254 such communities across the 10 administrative regions and every community gets the same level of attention and developmental funding” Minister Sukhai pointed out.

The newly commissioned 15-seater bus

With the ongoing transformation in Parikwarunau, the Amerindian Affairs Minister urged the village to set a positive example for other communities through the prudent and sustainable management of funds.

She highlighted that these initiatives align with the government’s vision of building a unified ‘One Guyana,’ where every citizen is empowered.

“Our country is at the crossroads where we are transitioning into a modern society and realising our philosophy of one Guyana. That philosophy will become a reality because are working to enhance what you already have and to empower you,” the minister said.

Also, present was Regional Chairman Brian Allicock, who praised the residents for their cooperation in helping to develop the region, which has been described as the ‘fastest-growing region’ in the country.

He urged the residents to take responsibility for every project implemented in their village and to carry out regular maintenance as needed.

The upgraded community ground

“When the government give you something, you must realise that it is yours. So, you have to take care and maintain whatever you are given. And you must understand that it is our motto to see development in every aspect so that is why we are investing so much into you the people and your community,” the regional chair stressed.

Meanwhile, Toshao Cyril Anthony stated that the LCDS funds have enabled residents to witness exponential and transformative growth within their small village.

“We are a small village in terms of its population, but we are competing with other villages when it comes to our projects. Our projects are aimed at benefitting from the young and old population in our village,” the toshao said.

According to Anthony, the village not only undertakes projects for its residents but also strives to accommodate people from neighbouring communities with whom they share strong relationships.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

