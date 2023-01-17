$11.9B for the construction of Linden-Mabura Hill Road

Works are currently ongoing on the first phase of the highway to link Linden to Mabura Hill, along with the 45 concrete bridges along the route, with an additional $11.9 billion allocated for the continuation of these works.

This announcement was made by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh during his presentation of budget 2023 on Monday.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh

He noted that the project is “In pursuit of the objective of linking and integrating with our hemispheric neighbours to the East and the South, which will open up new economic opportunities and improve the ease and reduce the cost of moving people and goods.”

The minister added that 2023 will see further advancement and acceleration of the construction works.

A section of the ongoing construction works on the Linden to Mabura Hill Road

The groundbreaking contract for the project was signed in May last year, an endeavour which has been in the pipeline for decades. The project is expected to last for three years and will boost trade and open massive avenues for business ventures between Guyana and Brazil.

The first phase of the project will see a two-lane highway being constructed from sand and dirt to an asphaltic concrete surface. The road will be approximately 121 kilometres long and 7.2 metres wide.

It will also include a cycle and pedestrian lane measuring two metres wide, along with 10 bus stops equipped with ramps for persons living with disabilities.

