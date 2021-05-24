$111M set aside for internal roads in Matarkai, Region One

Some $111 million has been budgeted to build internal concrete roads in the Matarkai sub-district, Barima-Waini (Region One) this year.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall made this disclosure during a meeting at the Port Kaituma Secondary School on Sunday.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall addressing Region One residents

“We are extending from the waterfront to the Oronoque junction this year, and then we will be spending an additional $20 million from the Oronoque junction to the Two-Mile community.”

The Minister said while other key areas in the sub-region need to be addressed, the PPP/C Government believes it is important to build roads to ensure safer travel for commuters.

“This area has been transforming and it adds value to the lifestyle and livelihood of people within the community,” he added.

Aside from that, Minister Dharamlall assured One Mile residents that the Port Kaituma/Matthews Ridge/Arakaka Neighbourhood Democratic Council would benefit from other investments.

He said 25 street lights would be installed in One Mile to enhance security. The Minister also pledged to employ six more Community Enhancement Workers (CEWs) to assist in preserving and enhancing their community’s aesthetics.

“I am employing more CEWs workers to help in the clean-up of this community since I am dissatisfied with the current state of the community’s environment…

We need to have pride for our environment and with the country’s upcoming Independence Day, I expect this community to look great,” he said.

A section of the gathering in Region One

The new staff will boost the ongoing works being undertaken by four CEWS currently employed. It would also complement the clean-up efforts launched by the regional administration to encourage residents to enhance their surroundings.

Several residents lauded the Minister for the interventions.

Meanwhile, $14 million renovations would soon be conducted on the Sebai Primary School to accommodate its growing population. These works are expected to start soon and to be completed in time for the September reopening of school. Of the 202 children enrolled, about 18 of them are preparing for the National Grade Six Assessment examination.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley said the infrastructural works are testimony to the Government’s commitment to provide a conducive learning environment for its future leaders. He also said the interventions are all in keeping with the Administration’s plans to enhance the lives of the population.