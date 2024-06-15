1200 body cameras to be distributed across all police regional divisions

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is taking steps to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in its daily operations by equipping officers with 1200 body cameras.

According to a release from the agency’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the cameras will be evenly distributed across all police regional divisions over the next few weeks.

Officers recently completed training for the 4th generation of body cameras, and continuous training is planned to ensure expertise in utilising this new technology.

This initiative is aimed at modernising the security institution and fostering trust and confidence within communities nationwide.

The main objective of the body cameras is to enable officers to capture digital audio-video evidence for criminal, civil, and traffic-related court cases.

Additionally, the cameras will assist in accurately documenting events and interactions, enhancing accuracy in reports and reviewing procedures and interpersonal actions between police officers and the public.

Senior Superintendent Jermaine Johnson, who oversaw the recent training, emphasised also, that the implementation of this state-of-the-art equipment aims to safeguard the well-being of police officers.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

