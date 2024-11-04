1200 Middle Mazaruni residents accessing high-speed internet

A wave of opportunities has been unlocked for some 1200 residents ofKangaruma, Tassarene, and Isseneru in Region Seven as they are now accessing high-speed internet connectivity.

With this new development, residents are able to browse the internet to access government services and attend online classes.

More persons are pursuing their tertiary education remotely through the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), University of Guyana (UG), and the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme.

Residents in these areas can also pursue careers in the medical fields, as the government is providing free online courses offered by US-based online course provider, Coursera Inc.

This achievement comes after the Office of the Prime Minister, through the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), successfully installed the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite internet services in these three Middle Mazaruni communities.

The government through the Office of the Prime Minister is working diligently to equip information and communication technology (ICT) hubs with the LEO service.

This project directly responds to the disparities in internet access between coastal and hinterland communities to effectively bridge the digital divide.

By 2024, the Office of the Prime Minister aims to deliver high-speed internet connectivity to over 25o hinterland, riverine and remote villages of Guyana.

Already, over 170 communities are internet secured.

This undertaking is part of the broader WiFiGY programme, which aims to expand public internet access across the nation.

