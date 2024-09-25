12,000 women trained under WIIN programme – Minister Persaud

– More women encouraged to take advantage gov’t initiatives

The Women Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) programme, under the auspices of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, has empowered 12,000 women since its establishment.

This announcement was made by Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, on Tuesday. The minister encouraged more women to take advantage of the WIIN programme and a number of other government initiatives.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud

“We are giving you this opportunity to uplift and develop yourself. We can’t have a mindset where it is only public assistance, it is there, but it should not be the only answer, so we need to change that,” the minister said.

The initiative is free, easily accessible, and offers both in-person and online training.

Women received training in various programmes such as Child Care, Care for the Elderly, Graphic Design, Patient Care, Garment Construction, Television and Video Production, Microsoft Office Suite, Home Management, and Administrative Assistance, among others.

Graduates of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s WIIN programme

In addition, the ministry recently launched a new skills training initiative under WIIN, aimed at bridging the gap in traditionally male-dominated sectors such as construction. This particular programme which was facilitated by the City and Guilds Training programme, offers training in carpentry, masonry, welding, plumbing, and electrical work.

Beyond the WIIN training, the minister highlighted several other training opportunities being provided by the government to empower women and allow them to enter the workforce with skills that are in high demand and that pays extremely well.

These include the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships, the Get Ready for Opportunities to Work (GROW) initiative, the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) TVET courses, and the president’s shade house project.

Women undergoing garment construction training

“All of these opportunities are for you to make the most of them, that is why they are free, that is why they are accessible and inclusive,” the minister underscored.

Minister Vindhya further noted that upon completing the WIIN programme, women can use their WIIN certificate to gain employment or pursue their dreams of owning their own business.

Those interested in the programme can register via a QR code available on the ministry’s Facebook page or online through this link, https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSdwwO8l6Ci…/viewform.

