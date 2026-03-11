123 trainees graduate from BIT

A total of 123 individuals graduated from the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) on Tuesday at the Unity Centre in Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, marking the start of new opportunities.

The graduates completed programmes in plumbing, electrical installation, and heavy-duty operation. They gained the practical skills needed to support Guyana’s rapidly expanding construction and industrial sectors.

Heavy Duty Operation graduate, Leslie Rose, said he always wanted to join this field since he finished high school, but was unable to due to his financial situation.

Heavy Duty Operation graduate, Leslie Rose

He noted that during the course the lecturers were considerate and patient.

“They take their time. They make sure we understand what we were about and everything,” he explained.

Another Heavy Duty Operation graduate, Joshua Abrams, said that since he was a child, he wanted to get into this field.

Heavy Duty Operation graduate, Joshua Abrams

He reminisced about being able to operate the excavator during the course, and will utilise the certificate and license to get a job.

Similarly, Leslie Williams said that the course was a great experience for him, especially since this was his first time engaging with the programme.

Heavy Duty Operation graduate, Leslie Williams

Additionally, he urged Guyanese to get on board with the courses BIT have to offer.

Meanwhile, Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning Keoma Griffith, at the simple ceremony, congratulated the graduates and urged them to use their newly acquired skills responsibly as they begin their professional journey.

“This certificate represents something very important. The Board of Industrial Training operates under the Industrial Training Act, which means your certification is recognised and carries real value,” the minister emphasised.

The minister reminded the graduates that the skills they now possess come with responsibility.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning Keoma Griffith handing over a certificate to graduate

“Someone will trust you with their property or their project when they hire you. In return, you are paid for your expertise. Never misuse or abuse the trade you have been given,” Minister Griffith told the graduates.

He also highlighted the government’s continued investment in training opportunities across the country.

In Budget 2026, $2.5 billion has been dedicated to training across Guyana, with significant resources going to the Board of Industrial Training.

Additionally, Chief Executive Office(CEO) of the Board of Industrial Training Richard Maughn said the programmes are designed not only to equip trainees with technical knowledge but also to empower them to build sustainable careers.

The CEO encouraged the graduates to believe in their abilities and use their skills to create pathways for success.

The graduation marks another step in BIT’s ongoing mission to expand technical training opportunities.