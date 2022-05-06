$130 million Providence well nears completion

─7,000 households to benefit

Over 7,000 households in Providence and surrounding East Bank Demerara communities will soon benefit from improved access to potable water, as a $130 million water distribution system is underway in the area.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal being briefed on the project in the presence of Chief Executive Officer of GWI, Shaik Baksh.

The project is being executed by S. Jagmohan Construction & General Supplies Inc. The scope of works include the drilling of a 638-metre well, the construction of pump house inclusive of electrical system, installation of pipe discharge, construction of fence and land filling and the installation of transmission main.

The well which was drilled

On Wednesday, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, M.P inspected works ongoing at the well site in Providence. He was accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GWI, Shaik Baksh and a team of technical officers.

The minister explained that the well has already been drilled.

“S0, for persons in Providence and Peter’s Hall, they will be happy to know that we are aiming to complete within a month and this includes the transmission lines and everything that goes with it,” he noted

Minister Croal also spoke about the numerous complaints his ministry has been receiving concerning water services on the East Bank corridor. He reassured residents that efforts are being made to expand the service in that area.

An ariel view of the well under construction at Providence, East Bank Demerara

Given the government’s expansive housing development on the East Bank, the demand for water has significantly increased. To this end, Minister Croal said a new well will be drilled at Eccles and the Eccles Water Treatment Plant will be expanded resulting in improved level of service to the residents of Eccles, Bagotstown, Peter’s Hall, Providence, Nandy Park, Republic Park and Continental Park.

Additionally, the Covent Garden and Grove Water Treatment Plants will be upgraded, while a new well will be drilled in Diamond.

“In another year, for both delivery of water as well as for the quality which deals with treated water to households, persons on the east bank can be rest assured that they will be in a better position that they are now…when we complete all of the locations here on the East bank, the intention is to interconnect all the wells to have one connection on the east bank,” Minister Croal stated.

CEO Baksh said that the Providence well is highly productive and the utility company is satisfied with the works so far. He explained that there is an existing well in the area which is not adequate to serve the area.

“The quality of the water is fairly good compared to other areas, although there will be some amount of iron ion the water which will require treatment over the next year,’ he added.

In March, His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali commissioned a $141 million well at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, benefitting some 22,000 residents of Lusignan and surrounding communities.

Since taking office in August 2020, government has invested more than $6.2 billion in the water sector. The President had said that the government will be investing $11 billion in the sector over the next two years to provide efficient, potable water to citizens nationwide.

These investments are in keeping with the administration’s manifesto and its mandate to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Six- Access to water and sanitation for all.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

