139 Guyanese receive advanced BIT training

The Board of Industrial Training (BIT) continues to enable citizens in each region with advanced skills so that they can pursue their dreams free of cost.

As a result, another 139 beneficiaries on Friday graduated from various courses such as Heavy-duty equipment Operation, Electrical Installation, Cosmetology, and Commercial Food Prep.

All the training lasted four months except the heady-duty operation which was conducted for six months.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton and other instructors posing with the trainees of the Commercial Food Prep Course

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI) a few trainees expressed how influential the programmes were, and their plans now that they have been given new and additional knowledge.

According to Navin Ashley, the heavy-duty course will help him acquire a better and higher-paying job while at the same time securing a better future for himself and his family.

Trainees from the cosmetology course

“I acquired more knowledge about three new machines because I already had insight into what excavator operation was all about. I am happy that I am here today achieving a certificate that will structure my life in such a way that my family will benefit,” the beneficiary stated.

Ashley encouraged his fellow young people to get on board and take advantage of the BIT courses that are being offered. He noted that a choice today can greatly impact one’s future tomorrow.

Additionally, Heather Steven expressed how grateful she is for the cosmetology training as she is about to pursue a business in the field.

Another group of trainees from the cosmetology course

“The training was wonderful I learned a lot and I caught up on more things that I had to learn…From this, I will try to open up my own business so that I can help others and share the knowledge that I have learned,” the young woman said.

Steven added that she is not finished learning about cosmetology, as she aims to continue to enroll in other courses that may become available to her.

As a result of the Commercial Food Prep course, Nirvanie Nauth has now opened her catering service.

“Certain things that I didn’t know about I learned through this course and I am happy to be collecting a certificate as well. This course allowed me to start my own little business during the entire process because of what I learned I put it to use. Right now, I supply people and businesses with various dishes and so on,” the new business owner expressed.

Meanwhile, present at the graduation was Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton who congratulated the beneficiaries and encouraged them to continue to up their skills.

The minister noted that it is people like these who undergo training that contribute significantly to the development of the country, especially in construction and hospitality.

“Let’s talk about development if we don’t make the shift and revolutionise our education delivery system. Where we make technical vocational and education training as prominent and important as ever. Without people like you, all these hotels we are building would just be mortar, brick, and steel,” the labour minister explained.

He charged them to take advantage of all the opportunities that the government is creating so that they can acquire as many skills as possible.

Also in attendance was the Chief Executive Officer of BIT, Richard Maughn and was Principal of the Georgetown Industrial Training Centre (GITC), Dexter Cornette.

