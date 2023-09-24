14 entrepreneurs graduate from ‘ElevateAll’ programme

Fourteen (14) entrepreneurs who completed the first cohort of the ‘ElevateAll’ programme, offered by the Centre for Local Business Development, were presented with their certificates of participation on Saturday.

The programme aimed to support Guyanese manufacturing businesses with professional development for business success and personal growth.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond along with the participants and other officials

During the graduation ceremony held at the Pegasus Corporate Centre, Kingston, Georgetown, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, emphasised that Guyana is now at a juncture where investor confidence in the local economy is on the rise, and international businesses are actively seeking local investment opportunities.

“Our businesses must be able to comprehensively articulate their business focus and value proposition if they expect to engage in productive discourse with potential partners,” Minister Walrond said.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond browsing one of the businesses on display

She commended the Centre for Local Business Development for its significant efforts in supporting the growth of small businesses in Guyana.

“As government we are always looking for partners because government cannot do it all…do not take for granted the impact you are making to our small business development,” the minister added.

Minister Walrond congratulated the participants for celebrating the end of an empowerment exercise, as well as embracing the beginning of a new chapter in their futureendeavours.

The participants benefited from weekly courses covering pitch development and delivery, market research and sizing, digital marketing, impact measurement assessment, financial management, operations, and exporting.

One of the participants receiving his certificate from Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond

From over 70 applicants from various regions, 35 were selected for phase one, and an additional 14 for phase two.

The first phase saw participants engaged in a three-day boot camp with peer and mentor support, focusing on growth strategies, pitch development, and business model canvases.

Additionally, the second phase involved a 10-week mentorship and entrepreneurship programme. Participants received weekly instruction in areas such as pitch development, market research, digital marketing, financial management, and exporting, among others. After the graduation ceremony participants showcased their products at a mini expo.

