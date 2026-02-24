$140.1B Aviation and Utilities budget will serve as Guyana’s engine for  economic growth

His Excellency, President Dr Irfaan Ali, is positioning the Ministry of Public Utilities and Aviation as a vital force in the nation’s economic growth, identifying electricity, water, and air connectivity as essential drivers of investment that will decisively provide Guyana with a competitive advantage in the Caribbean.

In line with this vision, the National Assembly has approved $140.1 billion to advance the Ministry’s transformative agenda.

Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar

The allocation places strong emphasis on capital investment, signalling what the President described as “an aggressive infrastructure build-out focused on expansion, system upgrades, and long-term resilience.”

Speaking at the commissioning of the Five Miles Bartica Water Treatment Plant in Region Seven on Saturday, the head of state said that “reliable and modern aviation infrastructure is no longer a basic public service but a fundamental pillar of economic growth.”

His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali on Saturday commissioned the $468 million Five Miles Water Treatment Plant in Bartica, Region Seven

According to President Ali, the speed and reliability of electricity connections, stable residential and industrial water supply, and improved customer service will increase Guyana’s attractiveness to international investors.

He stressed that faster utility services and modern infrastructure are essential for a country that is seeking to compete regionally.

President Ali also noted that smaller island nations with energy needs can benefit from collaboration with Guyana.

A water storage tank at the Five Miles Water Treatment Plant

The President also stated that within five years, the government intends to measure the contribution of utilities and aviation to Guyana’s GDP.