143 women graduate from WIIN programme

Some 143 persons graduated from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security-Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) training programme on Tuesday.

The initiative created to empower women, is the brainchild of Human Services Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, M.P, which saw over 500 women across the 10 Administrative Regions participating in a variety of accredited courses.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud at the WIIN graduation, Cove and John.

During the ceremony held at the Guyana Women’s Learning Institute (GWLI), East Coast Demerara, Dr. Persaud, iterated her commitment to supporting graduates of WIIN.

“The journey you started you didn’t know where it would lead, it has led you this far. Just by watching you win; I feel as though I have won and I want you to continue to win. And so, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security makes this commitment through me, that we are always here to support you.”

The first batch of students completed courses in; Introduction to Care for the Elderly, Introduction to Child Care, Introduction to Patient Care, Core Competency for Administrative Assistant and Introduction for Microsoft Office Suite.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud handing over a certificate to a graduate.

Each graduate received an accredited certificate through a number of organisations such as School of the Nations and the University of Guyana’s -Institute of Distance and Continuing Education (IDCE).

The ministry has also partnered with the United Nation’s World Food Programme (WFP) to ensure women who graduate make headway.

WFP Programme Policy Officer, Gonzalo Jimenez, said the organisation is committed to offering support to the government to achieve sustainable development.

“WFP is able to provide financial and technical resources to enhance the ministry’s ability to respond to the needs of those most affected by the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic. The ultimate goal of cooperation between the MHSSS and WFP is expanded, stronger, people-oriented, gender responsive social protection programmes.

As part of the UN system, WFP looks forward to its continued partnership with the Government of Guyana, to strengthen national resilience to climate and other shocks, to contribute to the achievement of the sustainable development.”

DPI, spoke with a number of graduates who said the courses were very informative. They also thanked the government for the opportunity.

Graduates at the ceremony, Cove and John.

Asheka Douglas said the course has provided her with more knowledge to manage her business effectively.

“I have my own business and this course just gave me a few steps forward and pushed me more up and showed me what to do and what not to do, show me how to run and handle my own business.”

Another graduate Janaise Garnett said the initiative is providing women and men with an opportunity.

“It is a very productive something that we are actually having back from the government cause there is a lot of times that we look forward to stuff like this and we cannot have them. So, thank you to the government for creating this opportunity for many women and men out there.”

The ministry will conduct more graduation ceremonies across the country soon.