$14M invested in Chenapou projects

Many community development initiatives are currently being implemented in Chenapou in Region Eight. Each project will significantly impact the livelihood of Chenapou residents.

The remote Amerindian village is utilising financial resources provided by the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs to construct critical infrastructure and create employment and income opportunities.

The projects include an information and communication technology (ICT) hub, an art and craft centre, a sewing centre, and a pavilion and playfield.

A craft and sewing centre under construction in Chenapou

On Friday, Toshao Edward Mc Garrel led the Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, on a tour to inspect the projects.

Following the inspection, the village leader informed the Department of Public Information(DPI) that persons working on the projects were recruited from approximately 30 villages.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai inspects ongoing projects

He explained that most materials, including sand, wood and stones were sourced locally.

Toshao Mc Garrel said the projects will significantly benefit the village when they are completed.

For instance, elders will be able to engage in art and crafts once the $5 million centre is completed. The ICT hub will serve the educational needs of youth, specifically those who do not have their own personal resources.

“The ICT will do a lot for our young people. It will ease all the complaints that we’re getting that they’re not getting to do their studies,” Toshao Mc Garrel said.

Residents employed to construct the information and communication technology (ICT) hub

The $4 million playground and pavilion will serve as a recreational space for villagers, both the elders and the youth.

The $5 million sewing centre will support families of school-age children, and create another stream of income for some residents.

A sewing centre being constructed in the village

In 2023, Minister Sukhai commissioned a guest house and a multipurpose hall in Chenapou. The $7 million guest house can accommodate up to six persons and continues to host visitors regularly.

The $2 million multipurpose hall is being utilised for community engagement and celebrations hosted by the village. The community also benefitted from a $7 million pick-up truck, which has made commuting much easier. Chenapou is also a beneficiary of financial resources earned from the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

