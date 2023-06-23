150 students to benefit from work-study attachment

The Department of Education on Thursday rolled out the first phase of the 2023 work-study programme.

A total of 150 students from secondary schools in the Georgetown education district are set to benefit from the attachment initiative.

The government recognises the need for young persons to be prepared for the world of work, as Guyana’s economy continues to expand at a rapid pace

Students at the orientation session at Queen’s College

Students will get the chance to be a part of the working environment through the programme, where they are exposed to career options, job research, and other life-skill experiences.

Students from various schools who are part of the work-study programme

Some of the students were placed in various ministries including Human Services and Social Security, Education, and Home Affairs.

Others will be attached to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the Supreme Court of Judicature, Guyana and Trinidad Mutual Group of Insurance Companies (GTM), the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), and the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).

The programme will be done in two phases. The first part will be facilitated between June 26 to July 21, and Phase Two will run from July 24 to August 18. An orientation was held at Queen’s College for students in the first phase.

