Guyana, France Joint Working Group on forging stronger ties to commence work in May

President Irfaan Ali held discussions with Stéphane Séjourné, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic. Their discussions focused on a Joint Working Group on enhanced cooperation between the two countries.

French Ambassador to Guyana and Suriname, Nicolas de Bouillane de Lacoste, advised Guyana’s Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud that France was ready to begin the work of the Joint Working Group in May.

A Communique between Guyana and France signed in March agreed to establish the Joint Working Group to strengthen collaboration in areas such as defence, climate change, food security, infrastructure, technology, and tourism.

And on Monday April 29, the third Guiana Shield Strategic Dialogue began in Georgetown. The Guiana Shield includes Suriname, French Guiana, Venezuela, parts of Colombia, Brazil and Guyana. Discussions will include greater cooperation in areas such as security and the environment.

