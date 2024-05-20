Foreign Secretary receives courtesy call from visiting delegation from Brazil

On Monday, 20 May 2024, Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud received a delegation currently undertaking a two-day visit on behalf of the Governor of the State of Amapá of Brazil.

The delegation comprising representatives from the State’s Secretariat of International Relations and Foreign Trade and Amapá Research Support Foundation (Fapeap) is in Guyana to discuss common commercial interests, upcoming cultural events, and opportunities for partnerships in education, to strengthen ties between the State of Amapá and Guyana.

Foreign Secretary Persaud underscored Guyana’s commitment to maintaining strong and neighbourly relations with Brazil at various levels.

He reiterated Guyana’s longstanding interest in pursuing closer ties with Northern Brazil by promoting infrastructure cooperation, trade, and people-to-people linkages, as was expressed by His Excellency President Ali during the visit of His Excellency President Lula in February 2024.

The visiting delegation extended an invitation for Guyana’s participation in the 53rd Expofeira, the largest business, and services in Amapá, which will take place from the 29th of August to the 8th of September 2024.

The delegation also expressed an interest in greater collaboration and coordination with Guyana, in preparation for COP30 which will be held in Belem, Para in 2025.

