$185M in contracts signed for critical infrastructural works in Region Two

Guyana’s nationwide infrastructure push is gaining momentum, with Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) experiencing a significant transformation.

On Saturday, six contracts totalling $185 million were signed for critical works to enhance the lives of residents there.

This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to swift implementation of its infrastructure agenda, as outlined in Budget 2024.

Regional Executive Officer, Susanah Saywack, led a team from the engineering department to oversee the contract signing process.

An over $16 million contract was awarded to Triple P Construction & General Supplies for the construction of a new wharf at Charity, benefiting farmers from the Pomeroon area.

Phase two of upgrades on the access dam at Devonshire Castle will also be completed for over $44.9 million.

This work will be undertaken by Guycan Investment and will see the dam being enhanced with compacted loam for better durability. This is aimed at creating better access to farmlands for the farmers.

The access dam at Devonshire Castle will also be completed at a cost of $44.9 million

Cross Street Vilvoorden will be transformed from a mud dam to a concrete structure for more than $22 million, while a new bridge will be constructed in the same area for $25 million, improving access to previously isolated lands.

Notably, a state-of-the-art primary school will be constructed at Mainstay/Whyaka and will feature two storeys and a modern seven-unit sanitary block.

This contract will be executed by K&J Persaud Contracting Service at a total cost of $49, million.

Additionally, a $25.9 million contract was signed for upgrades to Muscle Street, Johanna Cecilia to a concrete structure.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

