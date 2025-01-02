15,283 persons employed under pathway workers programme to date

– Community enhancement workers reach 2,465

Some 15,283 persons are employed under the National Pathway Workers Programme that was launched in 2022 by the PPP/C Administration.

The programme represents a monthly investment by the government of $611 million based on the fact that part-time workers earn $40,000 monthly upon the completion of 10 days of work.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag (middle) and Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud (left) along with Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Miguel Shaun Choo-Kang (right) at the press conference

“As of December 2024, 15,283 individuals were employed under the pathway workers project, a significant increase from the 10,751 engaged in the programme’s inception in 2022,” Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag told reporters on Thursday.

During her 2024 year-end press conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal, Minister Parag revealed that 2,558 of those employed are from the hinterland regions, including Regions One, Seven, and Nine.

Additionally, 11,457 of the part-time workers, or 75 per cent, are women.

“When we commenced the pathway programme it was for several reasons. We were ensuring that we met our manifesto promise of job creation. Those persons who are employed under the pathway programme are persons who were previously unemployed. We wanted to ensure that most households can have another person employed and earn an income,” the local government minister explained.

A few Community Enhancement Workers ensuring the environment is kept clean

The part-time jobs initiative allows persons to assist in the efficient operation of government agencies, filling roles such as clerks, receptionists, and other vital positions.

Turning to the Community Enhancement Workers Programme, Minister Parag highlighted that some 2,465 persons are employed to date and have been contributing to the country’s beautification and transformation.

‘These workers are also paid $40,000 monthly,” the minister said.

