17 acres of land being developed for housing in Mabaruma

Seventeen acres of land are being developed in Mabaruma Township, Region One (Barima-Waini), to create approximately 90 residential lots.

This initiative is part of the government’s broader agenda to provide sustainable and affordable housing for Guyanese.

During a site visit on Monday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali mentioned that the Ministry of Housing and Water has already completed the design layout based on the initial plan for the development.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and other officials at the housing site in Mabaruma

Work in the area is expected to progress rapidly, with significant advancements projected within the next six months.

“In six months, we will be back here to demonstrate… how development takes place. In the design layout, there will be a special effort on keeping all the big trees because that is an important part of the ecosystem that we want to build here,” President Ali stressed.

He explained that “the ministry will be exploring with the community and the prospective allottees whether they want to come into the building [turn key] system or the house lot.”

A section of the 17-acre housing development in Mabaruma, Region One

Given the demand for land, President Ali noted that the government will continue to seek additional lands in the Mabaruma sub-region to meet the housing needs of residents.

“So far, in this region, we have spent $1.5 billion on housing infrastructure. This will add to that investment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal acknowledged the limited availability of land in the sub-region, noting that the government occasionally engages with private landowners to facilitate government projects.

However, he added, “…Immediately, we will start engaging [everyone]. From the physical side, we want to start work this year. We have invested a lot in Mabaruma…We have a lot of persons who are looking for occupancy here.”

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley were also at the site inspection.

