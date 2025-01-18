$18.9 billion budgeted for constitutional agencies in 2025

– $112.5 million earmarked for Integrity Commission

Guyana’s key constitutional bodies, including the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) and Rights Commissions will benefit from a further $18.9 billion investment to support their mandates and operations.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh made the disclosure on Friday as he presented the whopping $1.38 trillion budget to the National Assembly.

He affirmed that the government is committed to good governance in accordance with the Constitution, as well as with protecting the separation of powers, building a responsive bureaucracy and providing resources to transform the daily lives of people.

“A core concept of oversight and transparency is the effective functioning of our Constitutional bodies. Since 2020, we have reconstituted key commissions and provided substantial funding to support their mandates and operations including the Public Procurement Commission, the Public and Police Service Commission and the Judicial Service Commission, the judiciary and the Audit Office,” he said.

Further, the Integrity Commission, which continues to receive strong government support to enforce the Integrity Commission Act, has been allocated the sum of $112.5 million in the 2025 budget to advance its work.

Work has commenced on drafting revisions of the Act aimed at improving mechanisms and penalties for non-compliance.

“Additionally, the 21-member Constitutional Reform Commission established in 2022 continues its work to review and propose amendments to the Constitution, and, to this end, $218.9 million is allocated in 2025,” the senior minister revealed.

The Commission is tasked with reviewing the Constitution of Guyana to provide for the current and future rights, duties, liabilities, and obligations of the Guyanese people.

