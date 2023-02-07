18 primary schools compete in Georgetown Children’s Mashramani Competition

The Education Ministry through its Allied Arts Unit, in collaboration with the Department of Education, Georgetown district, launched its Children’s Mashramani Competition 2023, on Monday, at the National Cultural Centre (NCC) on Homestretch Avenue.

Celebrating this year under the theme, Mixing and Mashing as One Guyana, pupils from 18 primary schools across the city, dazzled the audience in their brightly coloured costumes and well-choreographed routines as they competed in seven categories.

One of the winning school groups receiving their trophy

The atmosphere at the NCC was electrifying as students, teachers, parents, and guardians, as well as education officials showed support for the scores of children who took part in the competition.

The competition included dances and masquerades being presented by children in age groups five to seven years old and eight to ten years old.

Georgetown Children’s Mashramani Competition 2023

In brief remarks, Principal Chief Education Officer, Emmanuel Bridgewater encouraged the students to have fun and do their best as they display their talents.

Sophia Primary, North Georgetown Primary, Ketley Primary, and West Field Prep secured first place in the five to seven age group of the competition.

Another proud winner receiving her trophy

Notably, Enterprise Primary School secured first place in masquerade.

Meanwhile, second place was secured by Smith Memorial, St Thomas Moore, St Margaret’s, and St Stephen’s Primary schools; in addition, Redeemer, Tucville, St Sidwell’s, and Enterprise Primary secured third place among the same age group.

Supporters cheering on their peers at the competition

Moreover, in the eight to ten age group, West Field Prep, Graham’s Hall, North Georgetown, and St Agnes Primary emerged as first place winners.

Second place went to Smith Memorial and St Thomas Moore Primary and third place to St Angela’s and Winfer Gardens Primary respectively. The competition will continue in every region as the excitement builds for the finals, which will be held at the same venue on February, 17.

