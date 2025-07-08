180 students to be accommodated at new $74.9M extension at Tucville Secondary

Approximately 180 students will soon have access to six spacious classrooms as construction is underway on a new block at the Tucville Secondary School in Georgetown. Once completed, each classroom will accommodate 30 students.

Works ongoing on the new block at Tucville Secondary

This progress update was provided by Minister of Education Priya Manickchand during a site visit to the school last Wednesday.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand during a site visit to Tucville Secondary School

“Our aim is to make sure that every child has a solid secondary education wherever they live. This is one of the efforts. It is not only about building new schools but extending the schools we currently have,” she stated.

The contract was awarded to Kaiveri Procurement Logistics and Investments Inc.

In Georgetown alone, Campbellville Secondary, St Rose’s High, St Stanislaus, and Queen’s College are undergoing extension works to accommodate the schools’ growing populations. Houston Secondary is also being rebuilt.

Last week, the government commissioned St George’s School of Sciences and the Christ Church Secondary School. In the coming weeks, Brickdam Secondary (formerly St Mary’s Secondary) will be commissioned, which will see over 600 students being accommodated in spacious classrooms.

The new Christ Church Secondary School

In recent years, new wings were commissioned at East Ruimveldt Secondary, The Bishop’s High, Queen’s College, and St Stanislaus College to cater to the growing population, alleviating overcrowding at these schools.

The Mrs Maureen Massiah Wing at the Bishops’ High School

The construction, expansion and rehabilitation of educational infrastructure along with the implementation of prudent policies in the education sector are part of the government’s plans to attain universal access to secondary education in the country.