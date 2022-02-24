$184.7 M in development works for Region Two

Massive development is slated for the Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two) as $184.7 million in works will soon be undertaken to benefit residents.

Works to be undertaken include the upgrading of several roads, along with the construction of a health post.

The works, which are out for tender, were promised during the debates and consideration of the estimates of budget 2022.

Road works totalling $80 million will see the upgrade of David James Street in Charity, Damon Street in Dartmouth, Second Cross Street in Anna Regina Housing Scheme and Market Street in Suddie Housing Scheme.

Residents will also benefit from the construction of a reinforced concrete bridge at Onderneeming at $28 million, and the construction of a health post and landing at Siriki at the cost of $25 million.

Additionally, the Cecilia Secondary school will be extended at a cost of $35 million, while the regional state house annex will be rehabilitated to the tune of $16.7 million.

The 2022 budget for the region is $6.1 billion.