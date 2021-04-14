$18M in developmental works for Wikki/Calcuni, Region 10

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill on Tuesday said some $18 million has been set aside to aid developmental works in Wikki/Calcuni, Region Ten.

Minister Edghill, along with Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall, visited the riverine community as part of a wider two-day outreach to the Region.

Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill addressing residents of Wikki/Calcuni, Region 10.

The work would fulfil promises made to residents during an earlier outreach. It includes $5 million for repairs to the community’s school, and $13 million for the repair and extension of the health centre.

The extension, he said, would allow for enhanced health services, in keeping with the Government’s vision of improved health care nationwide.

“I know that you wanted a new school and I have seen its condition, and whilst this is not what you wanted, it is what we can do for now until we can establish a new school for the community.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill greets this Wikki/Calcuni resident.

But we intend to upgrade the community’s education and health sector. As a Government, out of the resources we have, you are able to get $18 million,” Minister Edghill said.

Meanwhile, Minister Dharamlall suggested that residents themselves could repair the school and health centre. This, he noted, would put money in their pockets and would boost the village economy, as envisioned by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali. He advised those interested to organise themselves, and to do the work under the supervision of the Regional Democratic Council.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall

“You have one month to organise yourselves to do these works and if you are unable to do so with that period, then we (Ministry) will know what to do next,” he said.

Residents were also encouraged to discuss with the Village Council how they will utilise the $10 million they received earlier this year, as part of the Government’s $1.73 billion COVID-19 relief investment fund.

Both Ministers emphasised the importance of selecting projects that will benefit themselves and the community at large.