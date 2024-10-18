$190M Meadow Bank Wharf to be completed within two months

The rehabilitation of the Meadow Bank Wharf in Georgetown which was a commitment made by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has commenced and works are moving apace.

The extent of work is costing the government some $190 million.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha inspects the amount of work completed thus far on the Meadow Bank Wharf

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha and a team visited the wharf on Friday morning, where he inspected the magnitude of ongoing work.

“These works include resurfacing the front tarmac of the market and the construction of a shed and stalls for the fish vendors. The work is in progress. I am hoping that within another month or two all this work will be completed,” the minister stated.

The rehabilitation also includes the construction of a new sanitary block, which has been completed and better access to improved water quality in the area.

Additionally, concrete drains have also been constructed to ensure better irrigation around the wharf’s surroundings.

The wharf which operates on a 24-hour system is one of the main fishing ports for Georgetown fishermen and vendors.

Work has been completed on the sanitary block at the wharf

“When we first came here, we also committed to have a police outpost placed here. And, that was done as well. We also put in several lights so that the place can be brighter to foster better security,” the agriculture minister stated.

Since the PPP/C government returned to office in 2020, it has been aggressively pushing to enhance the agricultural facilities in the country, especially wharves to make it more appealing for fisherfolks to ply their trade.

During a visit by President Ali in March, several concerns were raised by the fishermen and vendors which the head of state has since addressed.

His Excellency said then that these measures that are being implemented are part of the government’s effort to build a modern, resilient, and sustainable agriculture sector.

A heavy-duty machine conducting work on a section of the wharf

