199 households in Chenapou will now enjoy reliable electricity

Some 199 households in Chenapou, Region Eight will soon enjoy reliable access to electricity, as part of the government’s hinterland electrification project.

Each household received a solar panel comprising a 160-watt solar system capable of powering two 9-watt LED lamps and a stand fan. The system can also charge portable electronic devices.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai addresses Chenapou residents

The Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, led the distribution exercise on Friday.

She acknowledged logistical challenges that had previously delayed the panel delivery to the village.

“You’re not the only village [that is receiving panels late] because the $30,000 was insufficient and the government has ordered an additional 7,000 to complete the process,” she said.

The additional panels are specifically intended for remote and riverine communities.

As of December 2023, a total of 26,398 panels were distributed to households.

Minister Sukhai noted that the government aims to complete the programme this year, allowing thousands of households to enjoy reliable electricity. This is in keeping with the government’s 2020-2025 manifesto.

She also outlined key government initiatives and efforts to expand access to secondary education in Region Eight.

Presently, three secondary schools are earmarked for construction in the region.

The Guyana Energy Agency’s representative demonstrates how the system operates

The minister was accompanied by Vice Chairperson of the National Toshaos Council (NTC), Toshao Sonia Latchman; Project Coordinator, Besham Ramsaywack; Management Development Officer, Antonio George and a representative from the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA).

According to the GEA, upon completion of the distribution of 30,000 panels, a total of 4.8 MW of power will be produced across the administrative regions.

The government was able to implement this initiative with funding secured through a US$7.2 million Line of Credit agreement with India.

Residents turned up in their numbers for the engagement

