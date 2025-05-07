$2.2B water treatment plant to be built at Adventure to serve 5,000 people

The government will invest $2.2 billion to construct a brand-new water treatment plant at Adventure in Region Six.

Construction works on the treatment facility are scheduled to be completed in 2026. It will benefit approximately 5,000 people from Tain to Number 50 Villages when it is complete.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal addressing scores of residents at the housing drive in Region Six

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal made the announcement during a recent housing drive in the region.

The Adventure plant is one of five treatment plants funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

Residents were reassured that the government is making targeted investments totalling about $3 billion in the region’s water sector to improve water access and quality.

“This is to ensure that everyone eventually must get 24-hour water and treated water coming through your taps,” he stated, beforenoting, “That’s the commitment we have given for the coastland.”

Rehabilitation and expansion works have been carried out on the Port Mourant and New Amsterdam Treatment Plants, resulting in improved service delivery and water supply to residents.

The plant at New Amsterdam is earmarked for completion in June 2025, supplying treated water to 5,000 more customers in Vryheid, Stanleytown, Smythfield, and Tucber Park.

The government is also updating and enhancing the transmission networks to provide greater access to a reliable supply of clean water.

A water treatment plant

Minister Croal disclosed that $50 million more will be invested to upgrade the in-line filters at Chesney, Edinburg, Number 69 Village, Johanna, Crabwood Creek and Mibicuri by the end of June. This will benefit hundreds of residents.

The minister further disclosed, “We received the no-objection for the awarding of a contract for the drilling of a new well at Yakasari/Johanna that will address every complaint for water in Black Bush [Polder]. Another $300 million [will be invested] there…We want to ensure that the level of service is at a certain level for everyone.”

A new well is being constructed in the community of Mara, and six smaller treatment plants are under construction in the region. They are expected to be completed by mid-2025.

All these initiatives are part of the administration’s broader goal of providing treated water to 90 per cent of residents in Region Six.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

