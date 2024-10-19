$2.7B invested to upgrade 191 roads in Region Five

As part of its ongoing community road improvement initiative, the government has awarded contracts worth approximately $2.7 billion for the rehabilitation of 191 roads in Region Five.

Speaking at the contract signing event at Fort Wellington NDC, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill highlighted the government’s commitment to accelerating national development.

Small contractors signing their contracts at Fort Wellington NDC

He noted that the extensive infrastructural upgrades would span 33 villages within the region.

“This scale of work has never been done in your region before, and it’s being executed now under the PPP/C Administration,” Minister Edghill stated on Friday.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill at the contract signing ceremony held at Fort Wellington NDC

The government recently upgraded 135 community roads and has 78 more roads currently out for public tender in Region Five. This forms part of a broader national agenda aimed at enhancing infrastructure to improve the quality of life for citizens.

Minister Edghill also acknowledged the increasing participation of women in the construction sector, which has traditionally been male-dominated.

“We are not just talking about women’s empowerment by sending you to a conference or giving you a sewing machine. We have opened the gates for women to enter the contractor class and compete alongside the men,” he remarked.

Small contractors gathered at Fort Wellington NDC

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, who also spoke at the event, emphasised the government’s dedication to ensuring inclusivity in development efforts.

The agriculture minister noted that 35 per cent of the workforce in agricultural projects must be women and youths, in line with the government’s commitment to empowering these groups.

“All our projects within the Ministry of Agriculture involve women and youths, ensuring that resources and opportunities are available to every section of our population,” Minister Mustapha said.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha at the contract signing ceremony held at Fort Wellington NDC

He also added that the construction of farm-to-market roads is crucial to boosting productivity in the agricultural sector, enabling farmers to efficiently transport their goods.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar urged contractors to maintain high standards in their work, stressing the importance of delivering quality infrastructure that benefits citizens.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar at the contract signing ceremony held at Fort Wellington NDC

The next contract signing for similar road development works will be conducted in Region Ten, in line with the government’s policy of equitable infrastructure development across the country.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

